Cruises from Basel to Europe River

We found you 133 cruises

7 Nights

Christmas On The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mannheim • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

59 reviews
Viking River Cruises
9 Nights

Treasures Of The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Heidelberg • Cologne • Nijmegen +1 more

249 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

168 reviews
Viking River Cruises
AmaLucia (Photo: Jeri Clausing)
AmaLucia
The Sun Deck aboard AmaLucia (Photo: Jeri Clausing)
AmaLucia
Many cabins aboard AmaLucia include both step-out and French balconies. (Photo: Jeri Clausing)
AmaLucia
Many cabins aboard AmaLucia include both step-out and French balconies. (Photo: Jeri Clausing)
AmaLucia

7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

11 reviews
Nov 20, 2025
AmaWaterways
7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

11 reviews
AmaWaterways
7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

11 reviews
AmaWaterways
15 Nights

Enchanted Europe For Beer Enthusiasts

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg +5 more

17 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
Avalon Waterways
7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

13 reviews
AmaWaterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Remarkable Rhine & Historic Holland

Port: Basel • Strasbourg • Speyer • Frankfurt • Oberwesel • Cologne • Nijmegen • Harlingen +1 more

51 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
7 Nights

Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

13 reviews
Dec 11, 2025
AmaWaterways
7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

13 reviews
AmaWaterways
7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

202 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Castles Along The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

98 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
7 Nights

Swiss Alps & Rhine Castles

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

21 reviews
AmaWaterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

175 reviews
Viking River Cruises
