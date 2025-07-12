Find Explora I Cruises to Greece

Powered by AI

We found you 28 cruises

explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanAn Extended Journey To Mykonos Mystique And Timele...

Port: Fusina • Ravenna • Dubrovnik • Brindisi • Lefkada • Santorini • Pireaus • Mykonos+5 more

63
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanA Journey Of Mythical Landscapes & Blue Lagoons

Port: Ouranoupoli • Volos • Fiskardo • Dubrovnik • Split • Ravenna • Fusina

63
May 8, 2025
Explora Journeys
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

19 Nights

19 Nights  MediterraneanAn Extended Journey Of Classical Wonders And Eye-c...

Port: Istanbul • Ouranoupoli • Volos • Fiskardo • Dubrovnik • Split • Ravenna • Fusina+8 more

63
May 5, 2025
Explora Journeys
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanA Journey Of Robala Wine, Red-tile Roofs And Gondo...

Port: Istanbul • Ouranoupoli • Volos • Fiskardo • Dubrovnik • Split • Ravenna • Fusina

63
May 5, 2025
Explora Journeys
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  MediterraneanAn Extended Journey To Aegean Myths And Turkish De...

Port: Pireaus • Mykonos • Patmos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Istanbul • Syros+4 more

63
Aug 16, 2025
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanA Journey Through Greek Mythology To The Gallipoli...

Port: Pireaus • Monemvasia, Greece • Mykonos • Patmos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Istanbul

63
Sep 12, 2025
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanA Journey To Cultural Cauldrons And Magnificent My...

Port: Pireaus • Mykonos • Patmos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Istanbul

63
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanA Journey To Secret Lagoons And Greek Island Idyll...

Port: Pireaus • Mykonos • Skiathos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Istanbul

63
Jun 21, 2025
Explora Journeys

17 Nights

17 Nights  MediterraneanAn Extended Journey Of Antiquities And Mediterrane...

Port: Pireaus • Mykonos • Rhodes • Marmaris • Bodrum • Pythagoreio • Istanbul • Ouranoupoli • Volos+5 more

63
Apr 28, 2025
Explora Journeys

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanAn Extended Journey Of Adriatic Gems And Gorgeous...

Port: Fusina • Ravenna • Dubrovnik • Brindisi • Lefkada • Santorini • Pireaus • Mykonos+5 more

63
Jun 14, 2025
Explora Journeys

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanAn Extended Journey Of Forgotten Empires And Volca...

Port: Pireaus • Monemvasia, Greece • Mykonos • Patmos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Istanbul • Santorini+5 more

63
Sep 12, 2025
Explora Journeys

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanAn Extended Journey Of Aegean Shores And Ancient V...

Port: Pireaus • Mykonos • Patmos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Istanbul • Syros+5 more

63
May 24, 2025
Explora Journeys

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanAn Extended Journey Of Magical Greek Gifts And Tur...

Port: Pireaus • Mykonos • Skiathos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Istanbul • Buzios+5 more

63
Jun 21, 2025
Explora Journeys

21 Nights

21 Nights  MediterraneanAn Extended Journey To Renaissance Romance, Idylli...

Port: Rapallo • Rome • Corfu • Bucht von Kotor • Split • Rostov-on-Don • Fusina • Ravenna+11 more

63
Aug 2, 2025
Explora Journeys

21 Nights

21 Nights  MediterraneanAn Extended Journey To Azure Waters, Dramatic Land...

Port: Pireaus • Mykonos • Patmos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Istanbul • Lesbos+11 more

63
Jul 19, 2025
Explora Journeys

Related Cruises

Norwegian Viva Cruises to Greece

Norwegian Viva Cruises to Greece

137 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.