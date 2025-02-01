June 2026 Cruises to Greece

Powered by AI

We found you 13 cruises

Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Cabins
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Dining
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Activity/Entertainment
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit

7 Nights

7 Nights  GreeceOff The Beaten Path Greek Islands

Port: Pireaus • Syros • Kusadasi • Pythagoreio • Naxos • Folegandros • Milos • Pireaus

111
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Cabins
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Dining
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Activity/Entertainment
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit

14 Nights

14 Nights  GreeceStar Collector: Greek Classics & Hidden Gems Unvei...

Port: Pireaus • Syros • Kusadasi • Pythagoreio • Naxos • Folegandros • Milos • Pireaus+7 more

111
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Cabins
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Dining
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit Activity/Entertainment
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit

14 Nights

14 Nights  GreeceStar Collector: Greek Classics & Hidden Gems Unvei...

Port: Pireaus • Nafplion • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece+8 more

111
Jun 11, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star Cabins
Wind Star
Wind Star Activity/Entertainment
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

10 Nights

10 Nights  GreeceDelphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Pireaus • Delphi • Pireaus • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece+2 more

118
Windstar Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

44 Nights

44 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Sete • Marseille • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Villefranche • Calvi • Monaco+32 more

88
Jun 11, 2026
Azamara

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Volos • Thessaloniki • Istanbul • Mykonos • Santorini • Crete • Katakolon • Kotor+2 more

372
Jun 2, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  GreeceDelphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Pireaus • Delphi • Pireaus • Nafplion • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini+2 more

111
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  GreeceGreece Cruise

Port: Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Santorini • Mykonos • Milos • Pireaus • Kusadasi

38
Celestyal Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  GreeceGreece Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Santorini • Mykonos • Milos • Pireaus

38
Celestyal Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  GreeceGreece Cruise

Port: Lavrion • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Crete • Santorini • Lavrion

7
Celestyal Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  GreeceGreece Cruise

Port: Lavrion • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini • Lavrion

7
Celestyal Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  GreeceGreece Cruise

Port: Kusadasi • Patmos • Crete • Santorini • Lavrion • Mykonos • Kusadasi

7
Celestyal Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  GreeceGreece Cruise

Port: Kusadasi • Patmos • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini • Lavrion • Mykonos • Kusadasi

7
Celestyal Cruises

Related Cruises

February 2025 Cruises to Greece

February 2025 Cruises to Greece

March 2025 Cruises to Greece

March 2025 Cruises to Greece

April 2025 Cruises to Greece

April 2025 Cruises to Greece

May 2025 Cruises to Greece

May 2025 Cruises to Greece

June 2025 Cruises to Greece

June 2025 Cruises to Greece

July 2025 Cruises to Greece

July 2025 Cruises to Greece

August 2025 Cruises to Greece

August 2025 Cruises to Greece

September 2025 Cruises to Greece

September 2025 Cruises to Greece

October 2025 Cruises to Greece

October 2025 Cruises to Greece

November 2025 Cruises to Greece

November 2025 Cruises to Greece

January 2026 Cruises to Greece

January 2026 Cruises to Greece

February 2026 Cruises to Greece

February 2026 Cruises to Greece

March 2026 Cruises to Greece

March 2026 Cruises to Greece

April 2026 Cruises to Greece

April 2026 Cruises to Greece

May 2026 Cruises to Greece

May 2026 Cruises to Greece

June 2026 Cruises to Greece

June 2026 Cruises to Greece

July 2026 Cruises to Greece

July 2026 Cruises to Greece

August 2026 Cruises to Greece

August 2026 Cruises to Greece

September 2026 Cruises to Greece

September 2026 Cruises to Greece

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.