July 2025 Cruises to Greece

We found you 10 cruises

7 Nights

Greece Cruise

Port: Athens • Thessaloniki • Kusadasi • Crete • Santorini • Mykonos • Milos • Athens

30 reviews
Celestyal
7 Nights

Greece Cruise

Port: Crete • Santorini • Mykonos • Milos • Athens • Thessaloniki • Kusadasi • Crete

30 reviews
Celestyal
7 Nights

Greece Cruise

Port: Thessaloniki • Kusadasi • Crete • Santorini • Mykonos • Milos • Athens • Thessaloniki

30 reviews
Celestyal
7 Nights

Greece Cruise

Port: Kusadasi • Crete • Santorini • Mykonos • Milos • Athens • Thessaloniki • Kusadasi

30 reviews
Celestyal
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Treasures Of The Greek Isles

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion +1 more

116 reviews
Windstar Cruises
3 Nights

Greece Cruise

Port: Lavrion • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Crete • Santorini • Lavrion

3 reviews
Celestyal
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Delphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Athens • Delphi • Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece +2 more

116 reviews
Windstar Cruises
3 Nights

Greece Cruise

Port: Kusadasi • Patmos • Crete • Santorini • Lavrion • Mykonos • Kusadasi

3 reviews
Celestyal
4 Nights

Greece Cruise

Port: Kusadasi • Patmos • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini • Lavrion • Mykonos • Kusadasi

3 reviews
Celestyal
4 Nights

Greece Cruise

Port: Lavrion • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini • Lavrion

3 reviews
Celestyal
