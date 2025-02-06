Cruises from Melbourne to Greece

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificAustralia Product

Port: Melbourne • Portland • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Burnie • Hobart+8 more

2,194
Feb 15, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
19 Nights

19 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Kangaroo Island • Adelaide • Albany • Busselton • Perth • Bali • Singapore

41
Feb 4, 2026
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite
47 Nights

47 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Adelaide • Penneshaw • Albany • Busselton • Perth • Maldives • Seychelles+8 more

432
Mar 18, 2025
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
48 Nights

48 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Adelaide • Penneshaw • Albany • Busselton • Perth • Maldives • Seychelles+9 more

432
Mar 18, 2025
MSC Cruises
24 Nights

24 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Adelaide • Albany • Margaret River • Perth • Exmouth • Broome • Yampi Sound+6 more

2,266
Oct 11, 2026
Princess Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Adelaide • Port Lincoln • Esperance • Albany • Perth • Bali • Singapore

45
Feb 6, 2025
Silversea

5 Nights

5 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Auckland

587
Nov 20, 2025
Disney Cruise Line

50 Nights

50 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Adelaide • Penneshaw • Albany • Busselton • Perth • Maldives • Seychelles+11 more

432
Mar 18, 2025
MSC Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Eden • Sydney • Newcastle • Brisbane • Mooloolaba • Fraser Island+6 more

45
Oct 14, 2025
Silversea

16 Nights

16 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Kangaroo Island • Adelaide • Hobart • Bluff • Wellington • Napier • Gisborne+2 more

41
Nov 30, 2025
Silversea

16 Nights

16 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Eden • Sydney • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Picton+5 more

169
Azamara

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Eden • Sydney • Newcastle • Brisbane • Mooloolaba • Fraser Island+3 more

45
Oct 14, 2025
Silversea

4 Nights

4 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Hobart • Sydney

587
Feb 3, 2025
Disney Cruise Line

24 Nights

24 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Adelaide • Albany • Margaret River • Perth • Exmouth • Broome • Yampi Sound+6 more

1,633
Apr 6, 2027
Princess Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Hobart • Melbourne

587
Disney Cruise Line

