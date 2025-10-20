Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Egypt Cruise Deals

We found you 35 cruises

18 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Safaga • Eilat • Aqaba • Jeddah • Muscat • Dubai

161 reviews
Oct 20, 2025
Azamara
45 Nights

Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage

Port: New York • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cartagena • Barcelona • Florence • Rome • Naples • Crete +12 more

600 reviews
Oct 7, 2025
Holland America Line
10 Nights

Greek Antiquities: Istanbul Overnight

Port: Athens • Alexandria • Limassol • Antalya • Kos • Izmir • Istanbul • Mykonos • Athens

1,103 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Holland America Line
42 Nights

Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Casablanca • Florence • Rome • Naples • Catania +9 more

600 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Holland America Line
9 Nights

Eastern Mediterranean

Port: Istanbul • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Rhodes • Santorini • Alexandria • Athens

108 reviews
May 18, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Venice • Katakolon • Crete • Rhodes • Limassol • Cairo • Alexandria • Split • Venice

232 reviews
MSC Cruises
11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Venetian Delight & Adriatic Antiquities

Port: Athens • Korcula • Zadar • Trieste • Hvar • Dubrovnik • Kefalonia • Sarande • Argostoli +10 more

1,103 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Holland America Line
11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

3 reviews
Viking River Cruises
11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
21 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Dubai • Jeddah • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Aqaba • Safaga • Cairo • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Haifa +3 more

81 reviews
Apr 28, 2026
Azamara
24 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Hobart • Colombo • Jeddah • Aqaba • Safaga • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Cairo • Suez Canal +3 more

161 reviews
Jun 5, 2025
Azamara
11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

46 reviews
Viking River Cruises
32 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Toulon • Villefranche • Rome • Naples • Catania • Argostoli • Chania +14 more

410 reviews
Nov 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Cheap Egypt Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Egypt. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Egypt cruises. Save up to 50% on last minute Egypt cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Egypt cruises often sail to Rome (Civitavecchia), Aqaba (Petra), Safaga, Haifa (Tel Aviv) and Aswan during their cruise itinerary. Egypt cruises could leave from Barcelona, Cairo, Dubai, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Egypt cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

