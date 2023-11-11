  • Newsletter
Cruises for the Disabled to Egypt

Cruises for the Disabled to Egypt

We found you 136 cruises

Norwegian Gem

12 Nights
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles

Ports:Istanbul (leaving) • Kusadasi • Athens • Crete •

Rhodes • Alanya • Limassol • Alexandria

+3 more

2,567 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem

11 Nights
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Alexandria • Larnaca •

Limassol • Alanya • Crete • Rhodes • Kusadasi

+1 more

2,567 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn

19 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Istanbul (leaving) • Kusadasi • Alanya •

Alexandria • Suez Canal • Sharm-el-Sheikh

+7 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

27 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Durban • La Possession •

Port Louis • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal

+3 more

349 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

42 Nights
Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Horta •

Ponta Delgada • Tangier • Gibraltar • Florence

+13 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Egypt & Israel Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Haifa • Jerusalem •

Alexandria • Kusadasi • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Egypt & Israel Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Haifa • Jerusalem •

Alexandria • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Jeddah (leaving) • Aqaba • Sharm-el-Sheikh •

Cairo • Safaga • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Suez Canal

+4 more

631 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Muscat • Salalah • Aqaba •

Suez Canal • Alexandria • Jerusalem • Haifa

+11 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Alexandria •

Cairo • Suez Canal • Safaga • Aqaba • Muscat

+2 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

116 Nights
116 Night World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal

+48 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

132 Nights
132 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas

+83 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

34 Nights
World Cruise: Empires Of The Sun

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang •

Langkawi • Phuket • Colombo • Maldives

+11 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Crete • Santorini • Kusadasi •

Istanbul • Mykonos • Alexandria • Cairo

+2 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Jerusalem • Haifa •

Alexandria • Cairo • Limassol • Rhodes

+2 more

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

