Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Magnifica Cruises to Egypt

Find MSC Magnifica Cruises to Egypt

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro +46 more

413 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador +45 more

413 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

116 Nights

116 Night Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador +44 more

413 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro +45 more

413 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

46 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Eden • Melbourne • Adelaide • Penneshaw • Albany • Busselton • Perth • Lombok +14 more

413 reviews
Mar 15, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

47 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Eden • Melbourne • Adelaide • Penneshaw • Albany • Busselton • Perth • Lombok +15 more

413 reviews
Mar 15, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Holland America Volendam Cruises to Egypt

Holland America Volendam Cruises to Egypt

600 Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to Egypt

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to Egypt

325 Reviews
Celebrity Infinity Cruises to Egypt

Celebrity Infinity Cruises to Egypt

1,679 Reviews
Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to Egypt

Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to Egypt

1,103 Reviews
Seven Seas Voyager Cruises to Egypt

Seven Seas Voyager Cruises to Egypt

360 Reviews
Crown Princess Cruises to Egypt

Crown Princess Cruises to Egypt

2,249 Reviews
MSC Musica Cruises to Egypt

MSC Musica Cruises to Egypt

635 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Egypt

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to Egypt

1,963 Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruises to Egypt

Seabourn Encore Cruises to Egypt

145 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Egypt

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Egypt

284 Reviews
Costa Smeralda Cruises to Egypt

Costa Smeralda Cruises to Egypt

39 Reviews
Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Egypt

Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Egypt

161 Reviews
Viking Venus Cruises to Egypt

Viking Venus Cruises to Egypt

249 Reviews
Emerald Azzurra Cruises to Egypt

Emerald Azzurra Cruises to Egypt

33 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises to Egypt

Azamara Onward Cruises to Egypt

81 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to Egypt

Norwegian Viva Cruises to Egypt

108 Reviews
MSC Euribia Cruises to Egypt

MSC Euribia Cruises to Egypt

53 Reviews
Celestyal Journey Cruises to Egypt

Celestyal Journey Cruises to Egypt

30 Reviews
emerald kaia yacht cruise Cruises to Egypt

emerald kaia yacht cruise Cruises to Egypt

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.