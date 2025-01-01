June 2026 Cruises to Egypt

We found you 14 cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Alexandria • Rhodes • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,120
Jun 28, 2026
Holland America Line
Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
Viking Osiris reveals both Scandinavian and Egyptian design touches (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
On tour in Egypt with Viking (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
Infinity Pool aboard Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

1
Jun 6, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malta • Chania • Santorini • Kusadasi • Pireaus • Alexandria • Rhodes+2 more

1,120
Jun 21, 2026
Holland America Line
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Alexandria • Rhodes • Mykonos • Pireaus • Kotor • Kefalonia • Cruising+3 more

1,120
Jun 28, 2026
Holland America Line
11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

6
Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Portofino • Marseille • Gibraltar • Barcelona • Malta • Chania+7 more

1,120
Jun 14, 2026
Holland America Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

1
Jun 2, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malta • Chania • Santorini • Kusadasi • Pireaus • Alexandria • Rhodes+8 more

1,120
Jun 21, 2026
Holland America Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Alexandria • Rhodes • Mykonos • Pireaus • Kotor • Kefalonia • Cruising+8 more

1,120
Jun 28, 2026
Holland America Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Mediterranean Sea • Alexandria • Limassol+3 more

78
Jun 3, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

30
Jun 3, 2026
Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

49
Jun 5, 2026
Viking River Cruises

