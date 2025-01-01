January 2026 Cruises to Egypt

We found you 11 cruises

Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
Viking Osiris reveals both Scandinavian and Egyptian design touches (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
On tour in Egypt with Viking (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
Infinity Pool aboard Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

1
Viking River Cruises
Viking Thoth

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Tosca
River Tosca
TA River Tosca Lounge
River Tosca
TA River Tosca Pool
River Tosca
CC River Tosca Suite
River Tosca
CC River Tosca Pool
River Tosca

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaSplendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Viking Amun

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
135 Nights

135 Nights  World Cruise135 Night Los Angeles To Civitavecchia

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Honolulu • Nuku Hiva • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti • Bora Bora+63 more

30
Jan 11, 2026
Crystal

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

1
Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

5
Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaSplendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

35
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

30
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

49
Viking River Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Africa<p>passage Through Egypt Aboard <i>oberoi Philae</...

Port: Safaga • Cairo • Safaga • Dendera • Haifa • Luxor • Kom Ombo • Aswan • Abu Simbel • Aswan

5

