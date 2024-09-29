Cruises from Piraeus to Egypt

Cruises from Piraeus to Egypt

We found you 37 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
E C Aerial Miami433 R

11 Night
Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

1,956 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

10 Night
Greece & Adriatic Antiquities

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

11 Night
Israel & Egypt Cruise

1,674 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

20 Night
Passage To India

245 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

11 Night
Egypt & The Holy Land: Rhodes Overnight

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Venetian Delight & Adriatic Antiquities

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Egypt & The Holy Land: Turquoise Coast

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Eastern Mediterranean

96 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean

96 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

1,956 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

1,956 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Adriatic Antiquities & Mediterranean Romance

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Israel & Egypt Cruise

1,674 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Egypt & Adriatic: Rhodes Overnight Olympia & Cret...

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Israel & Egypt Cruise

1,674 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to Egypt

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to Egypt

166 Reviews
Cruises from Amsterdam to Egypt

Cruises from Amsterdam to Egypt

1,070 Reviews
Cruises from Aqaba to Egypt

Cruises from Aqaba to Egypt

78 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to Egypt

Cruises from Piraeus to Egypt

1,501 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Egypt

Cruises from Barcelona to Egypt

2,603 Reviews
Cruises from Durban to Egypt

Cruises from Durban to Egypt

99 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Egypt

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Egypt

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong to Egypt

Cruises from Hong Kong to Egypt

379 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to Egypt

Cruises from Istanbul to Egypt

434 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Egypt

Cruises from Los Angeles to Egypt

622 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to Egypt

Cruises from Miami to Egypt

2,809 Reviews
Cruises from Mumbai to Egypt

Cruises from Mumbai to Egypt

79 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to Egypt

Cruises from Rome to Egypt

2,447 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore to Egypt

Cruises from Singapore to Egypt

667 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Egypt

Cruises from Sydney to Egypt

771 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to Egypt

Cruises from Piraeus to Egypt

1,501 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Egypt

Cruises from Florida to Egypt

Cruises from California to Egypt

Cruises from California to Egypt

Cruises from Doha to Egypt

Cruises from Doha to Egypt

10 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.