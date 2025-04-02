Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Egypt

We found you 13 cruises

Grandeur Ship rendering Flat
Seven Seas Grandeur
Prime 7 Steakhouse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The Observation Lounge aboard Regent's forthcoming Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The top-of-the-line Regent Suite aboard Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
Chartreuse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Argostoli • Mediterranean Sea • Alexandria+8 more

35
Apr 2, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Grandeur Ship rendering Flat
Seven Seas Grandeur
Prime 7 Steakhouse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The Observation Lounge aboard Regent's forthcoming Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The top-of-the-line Regent Suite aboard Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
Chartreuse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cruising • Taormina • Mediterranean Sea • Alexandria • Cairo+7 more

35
Apr 21, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Mediterranean Sea • Izmir • Chios • Pireaus • Mykonos • Rhodes • Marmaris+4 more

330
Oct 2, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor
Cooking class at the Culinary Arts Kitchen (Photo: Kerry Spencer)
Seven Seas Splendor
Experimental cocktails from the line's new menu in Meridian Lounge (Photo: Kerry Spencer)
Seven Seas Splendor
A Seven Seas Splendor concierge suite (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

141 Nights

141 Nights  World Cruise141 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Caribbean Sea+92 more

77
Jan 11, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

21 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Mediterranean Sea • Suez Canal • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Aqaba • Safaga • Red Sea+8 more

372
Dec 7, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Mediterranean Sea • Alexandria • Limassol+3 more

77
Jun 3, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

127 Nights

127 Nights  World Cruise127 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Caribbean Sea+83 more

77
Jan 11, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Rhodes • Mediterranean Sea • Limassol • Alexandria • Mediterranean Sea • Kusadasi+2 more

330
May 3, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Alexandria • Mediterranean Sea • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Argostoli+6 more

330
Oct 14, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

21 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Cruising • Muscat • Cruising • Red Sea • Jeddah • Red Sea • Aqaba • Safaga+7 more

372
Mar 3, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

37 Nights

37 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Cruising • Salalah • Red Sea • Jeddah • Red Sea • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal+17 more

77
Apr 25, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

23 Nights

23 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Cruising • Salalah • Red Sea • Jeddah • Red Sea • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal+8 more

77
Apr 25, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

61 Nights

61 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Indian Ocean • Port Elizabeth • Indian Ocean • Durban • Indian Ocean • Cruising+38 more

372
Feb 1, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

