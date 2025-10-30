Emerald Yacht Cruises to Egypt

Powered by AI

We found you 13 cruises

Emerald Kaia

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaWonders Of The Red Sea

Port: Aqaba • Eilat • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga • Yanbu Al Bahr • Hurghada • Cairo

Nov 11, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Kaia

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover The Ancient Treasures Of The Mediterranea...

Port: Cairo • Aqaba • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Nazareth • Larnaca+7 more

Apr 7, 2027
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Kaia

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEgypt To Cyprus Via The Suez Canal

Port: Cairo • Aqaba • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Nazareth • Larnaca

Apr 7, 2027
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllHoly Land & Pyramids With Suez Canal

Port: Larnaca • Nazareth • Suez Canal • Cairo • Safaga • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Eilat • Aqaba

40
Oct 30, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Sponsored

Special Savings on Luxury River Cruises

  • Sail the Rivers of Europe and Southeast Asia on our luxury Star-Ship
  • Receive 2 for 1 Fares on select river cruises
  • Free Flexible Booking Plan for select river cruise bookings
  • Luxurious suites and staterooms with gourmet dining options

Emerald Waterways

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaThe Secrets Of The Red Sea

Port: Jeddah • Yanbu Al Bahr • Dubai • Safaga • Cairo • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Aqaba

40
Emerald Yacht Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllHoly Land & Pyramids With Suez Canal

Port: Aqaba • Eilat • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga • Cairo • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Nazareth+1 more

40
Apr 21, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

22 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover The Echoes Of Antiquity From Aqaba To Pir...

Port: Aqaba • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga • Cairo • Suez Canal • Nazareth • Jerusalem • Nazareth+9 more

40
Apr 4, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises

23 Nights

23 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover Ancient Wonders Of The Mediterranean & Re...

Port: Pireaus • Delos • Milos • Santorini • Patmos • Kusadasi • Kos • Rhodes • Antalya • Alanya+9 more

40
Oct 18, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFrom Saudi Arabia To Egypt

Port: Jeddah • Yanbu Al Bahr • Safaga • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Eilat • Aqaba • Cairo

Mar 28, 2027
Emerald Yacht Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllHoly Land & Pyramids With Suez Canal

Port: Larnaca • Nazareth • Suez Canal • Cairo • Safaga • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Eilat • Aqaba

Oct 31, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover The Wonders Of The Mediterranean & Red Se...

Port: Pireaus • Delos • Patmos • Santorini • Kos • Bodrum • Rhodes • Antalya • Paphos • Larnaca+7 more

Oct 21, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFrom Egypt To Saudi Arabia

Port: Cairo • Aqaba • Eilat • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga • Yanbu Al Bahr • Jeddah

Nov 20, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaThe Secrets Of The Red Sea

Port: Aqaba • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Cairo • Safaga • Dubai • Yanbu Al Bahr • Jeddah

40
Nov 28, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises

Related Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Egypt

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Egypt

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.