Find a Cruise

We found you 156 cruises

We found you 156 cruises

MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)

16 Night
Middle East Cruise

52 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

10 Night
Greece & Adriatic Antiquities

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
E C Aerial Miami433 R

11 Night
Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

1,956 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Eastern Mediterranean: Egypt & Istanbul Overnight

276 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Egypt & The Holy Land: Turquoise Coast

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

90 Night
World Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Eastern Mediterranean

96 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

28 Night
Middle East Cruise

52 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

109 Night
109 Night World Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

120 Night
120 Night World Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

20 Night
Positioning Emirates Cruise

38 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

1,956 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Israel & Egypt Cruise

1,674 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Egypt & The Holy Land: Rhodes Overnight

1,096 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Holland America Volendam Cruises

Holland America Volendam Cruises

594 Reviews
Celebrity Infinity Cruises

Celebrity Infinity Cruises

1,674 Reviews
Holland America Oosterdam Cruises

Holland America Oosterdam Cruises

1,096 Reviews
Crown Princess Cruises

Crown Princess Cruises

2,245 Reviews
MSC Musica Cruises

MSC Musica Cruises

633 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises

1,956 Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruises

Seabourn Encore Cruises

142 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises

276 Reviews
Costa Smeralda Cruises

Costa Smeralda Cruises

38 Reviews
Azamara Pursuit Cruises

Azamara Pursuit Cruises

157 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises

Silver Dawn Cruises

62 Reviews
Seabourn Venture Cruises

Seabourn Venture Cruises

9 Reviews
Viking Venus Cruises

Viking Venus Cruises

245 Reviews
Emerald Azzurra Cruises

Emerald Azzurra Cruises

33 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises

Azamara Onward Cruises

76 Reviews
Viking Saturn Cruises

Viking Saturn Cruises

77 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises

Norwegian Viva Cruises

96 Reviews
MSC Euribia Cruises

MSC Euribia Cruises

52 Reviews
Celestyal Discovery Cruises

Celestyal Discovery Cruises

1 Review
emerald kaia yacht cruise Cruises

emerald kaia yacht cruise Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.