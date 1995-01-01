Set sail into the heart of history and beauty with an Eastern Mediterranean cruise! This region, a paradise for art and antiquities aficionados, boasts an exhilarating roster of ports that shine with cultural jewels and stunning vistas. Begin in the hypnotic city of Istanbul, where East meets West amid striking mosques and vibrant markets. Cruise through the captivating Adriatic, exploring enchanting cities like Dubrovnik, where ancient walls guard a picturesque medieval town. Feast your eyes on the grandeur of the Greek Isles; lose yourself in the mythic landscapes of Crete and the iconic blue-domed vistas of Santorini. In Italy, wander through Ancona's hidden medieval villages or sip a sparkling Aperol in stylish Bari. Across the waters, Bodrum awaits with its Greco-Turkish charm and azure bays, while Crete’s bustling Heraklion hums with ancient whispers and modern zest. But the allure doesn’t stop there. Experience sublime beaches in Corfu, unearth archaeological wonders in Antalya, or delight in the local cuisines of Mykonos and Rhodes. From the synagogues of Jerusalem to the minarets of Istanbul, the Eastern Mediterranean intertwines ancient civilizations with the spellbinding allure of sun-kissed shores. Embark on this journey and let every port tell its timeless tale!