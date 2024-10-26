Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Splendida Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Find MSC Splendida Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

We found you 11 cruises

MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Cabins
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Dining
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Activity/Entertainment
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Split • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Cabins
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Dining
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Activity/Entertainment
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Katakolon • Crete • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Cabins
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Dining
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Activity/Entertainment
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Cabins
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Dining
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida Activity/Entertainment
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

5 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Split • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
Oct 30, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Crete • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Crete • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Bari • Trieste • Split • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Split • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Star Clipper Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Star Clipper Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

42 Reviews
Star Clippers Star Flyer Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Star Clippers Star Flyer Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

58 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

1,503 Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

325 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

1,572 Reviews
Celebrity Constellation Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Celebrity Constellation Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

1,839 Reviews
MSC Lirica Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

MSC Lirica Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

232 Reviews
Oceania Nautica Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Oceania Nautica Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

410 Reviews
Cunard Queen Victoria Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cunard Queen Victoria Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

587 Reviews
Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

2,331 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

1,963 Reviews
Oceania Marina Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Oceania Marina Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

830 Reviews
L'Austral Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

L'Austral Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

114 Reviews
Norwegian Getaway Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Norwegian Getaway Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

3,306 Reviews
Le Laperouse Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Le Laperouse Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

22 Reviews
Le Bougainville Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Le Bougainville Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

11 Reviews
Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

23 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Norwegian Viva Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

108 Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Oceania Vista Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

118 Reviews
Oceania Allura Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.