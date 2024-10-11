Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

We found you 10 cruises

8 Nights

Greece, Italy & Cyprus Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Chania • Bodrum • Limassol • Naples • Rome

2,046 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Isles Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Santorini • Mykonos • Athens • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greece & Adriatic Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Bay of Kotor • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Mykonos • Santorini • Athens • Kusadasi • Split +1 more

2,046 reviews
Sep 25, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Dubrovnik • Athens • Mykonos • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Sep 14, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
7 Nights

Greece & Adriatic Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Bay of Kotor • Kotor • Athens • Santorini • Argostoli • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Isles Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greece & Adriatic Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Bay of Kotor • Kotor • Athens • Santorini • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
May 24, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Dubrovnik • Athens • Santorini • Zadar • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Katakolon • Athens • Santorini • Zadar • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Jun 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

France & Italy Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Corsica • Rome • Taormina • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
May 12, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

