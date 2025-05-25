Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises from Istanbul to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Istanbul to the Eastern Mediterranean

We found you 37 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Athens • Izmir • Istanbul

710 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Athens • Izmir • Istanbul

468 reviews
May 25, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul

468 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Crete • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
Oct 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Split • Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Athens

468 reviews
May 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Dardanelles Strait • Athens • Mykonos • Katakolon • Taormina • Barcelona +5 more

589 reviews
May 11, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

378 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Dardanelles Strait • Athens • Mykonos • Katakolon • Taormina • Barcelona +10 more

589 reviews
May 11, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Dardanelles Strait • Santorini • Athens • Katakolon • Rome

589 reviews
May 19, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Delos • Mykonos • Nafplion • Athens

10 reviews
Apr 15, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

24 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Thessaloniki • Mykonos • Athens • Chania • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu +13 more

65 reviews
May 7, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Dikili • Bodrum • Kusadasi • Santorini • Rhodes • Limassol • Marmaris +3 more

840 reviews
Oct 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Split • Zadar • Trieste

399 reviews
Oct 13, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Cruises from Ancona to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Ancona to the Eastern Mediterranean

30 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Piraeus to the Eastern Mediterranean

1,518 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Barcelona to the Eastern Mediterranean

2,628 Reviews
Cruises from Bari to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Bari to the Eastern Mediterranean

192 Reviews
Cruises from Dubrovnik to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Dubrovnik to the Eastern Mediterranean

1,385 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Genoa to the Eastern Mediterranean

464 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Istanbul to the Eastern Mediterranean

443 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Kusadasi to the Eastern Mediterranean

699 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Southampton to the Eastern Mediterranean

1,096 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta) to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Malta (Valletta) to the Eastern Mediterranean

720 Reviews
Cruises from Monaco to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Monaco to the Eastern Mediterranean

549 Reviews
Cruises from Naples to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Naples to the Eastern Mediterranean

1,597 Reviews
Cruises from Nice to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Nice to the Eastern Mediterranean

148 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Rome to the Eastern Mediterranean

2,455 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from Venice to the Eastern Mediterranean

1,610 Reviews
Cruises from London to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises from London to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 11th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.