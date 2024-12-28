Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Eastern Caribbean Cruise Deals

Eastern Caribbean Cruise Deals

We found you 154 cruises

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

1,035 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • San Juan +2 more

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

2,413 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas Cabins
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas Dining
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay +1 more

3,776 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

135 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Port Canaveral

4,437 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barbados • Grenada • St. Vincent • St. Lucia • Dominica • Antigua • St. Barts • San Juan +3 more

233 reviews
Dec 12, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Perfect Day at CocoCay • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

2,413 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Miami

403 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • San Juan • St. Maarten • Miami

403 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

38 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • Grand Turk • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,232 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • Labadee • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,232 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

3,921 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan • Great Stirrup Cay +1 more

2,179 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Caribbean - Eastern Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - Eastern. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - Eastern cruises. Save up to 76% on last minute Caribbean - Eastern cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - Eastern cruises often sail to Grand Cayman (Georgetown), St. Croix, Cartagena (Colombia), Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera) and Quepos during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - Eastern cruises could leave from Barbados, Colon, Miami, New York and London. Most commonly, Caribbean - Eastern cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.