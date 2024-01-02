  • Newsletter
Cruises for the Disabled to Eastern Caribbean

We found you 149 cruises

Caribbean Princess

6 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Turk •

Princess Cays • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem

9 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay • Tortola •

St. Thomas • St. Maarten • San Juan

+2 more

2,567 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf • St. Maarten •

Tortola • San Juan • Puerto Plata • New York

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

9 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan

+2 more

2,016 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

St. Thomas • San Juan • Puerto Plata

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

St. Thomas • King's Wharf • New York

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf • San Juan •

St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Thomas

+2 more

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Key West & Perfect Day Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Key West •

Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau

+1 more

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • San Juan •

St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Maarten

+1 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Labadee • San Juan •

Puerto Plata • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

St. Thomas • Tortola • King's Wharf • New York

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Princess Cays •

San Juan • Grand Turk • Amber Cove

+1 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
7 Nt Puerto Plata, San Juan & St. Kitts

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Puerto Plata •

San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf • St. Maarten •

St. Thomas • San Juan • Puerto Plata • New York

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Puerto Plata •

St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

