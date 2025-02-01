Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Find Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 13 cruises

7 Nights

Bahamas, San Juan & St. Maarten

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • San Juan • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

7 Nt Eastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Key West & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau +1 more

2,333 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • Bimini • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Key West, Nassau & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Mar 15, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

7 Nt Puerto Plata, San Juan & St.maarten

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

7n St. Maarten, San Juan & Puerto Plata

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Maarten • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Holiday Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Maarten • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

7n Puerto Plata, San Juan & St. Maarten

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Jan 18, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Nassau • Puerto Plata • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nt Puerto Plata, San Juan & St. Kitts

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Falmouth • Puerto Plata • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Jan 11, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Star Clipper Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Star Clipper Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

43 Reviews
Windstar Wind Spirit Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Windstar Wind Spirit Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

107 Reviews
Windstar Wind Star Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Windstar Wind Star Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

117 Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

325 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

399 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

2,046 Reviews
Celebrity Summit Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Summit Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

2,508 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

3,781 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

1,715 Reviews
Norwegian Breakaway Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Norwegian Breakaway Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

3,929 Reviews
Norwegian Escape Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Norwegian Escape Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

3,079 Reviews
Majestic Princess Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Majestic Princess Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

742 Reviews
MSC Grandiosa Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

MSC Grandiosa Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

90 Reviews
Enchanted Princess Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Enchanted Princess Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

186 Reviews
Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

65 Reviews
Wonder of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Wonder of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

137 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Azamara Onward Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

81 Reviews
MSC Seascape Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

MSC Seascape Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

220 Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Oceania Vista Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

123 Reviews
Icon of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Icon of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

48 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.