Find Celebrity Apex Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nt Key West, Cayman & Perfect Holiday

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Bimini • Grand Cayman • Perfect Day at CocoCay +1 more

230 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Holiday Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Nassau • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Puerto Plata +1 more

230 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
6 Nights

6 Nt Jamaica, Grand Cayman & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Nassau • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nt St. Maarten, San Juan & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

St. Kitts And Tortola

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Key West, Bahamas & Labadee

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Bimini • Puerto Plata • Labadee • Port Canaveral

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nt St. Kitts, San Juan & Puerto Plata

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

St. Kitts, & San Juan Holiday

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

230 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
