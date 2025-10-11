October 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 25 cruises

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

10 reviews
Oct 11, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

10 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Croix • Port Canaveral

2,221 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
4 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • Miami

2,407 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
4 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Miami

392 reviews
Oct 29, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nt St. Maarten, St. Thomas & Bahamas

Port: Miami • Nassau • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Miami

164 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7n St. Thomas, St. Kitts & Puerto Plata

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Miami

164 reviews
Oct 26, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
5 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Labadee • Miami

2,407 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

Oct 19, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

8 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Croix • St. Thomas • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay +1 more

2,221 reviews
Oct 17, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • San Juan • Labadee • Fort Lauderdale

3,762 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
21 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: San Juan & Antilles

Port: Boston • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Barbados • Curacao • Half Moon Cay +6 more

1,028 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami +5 more

Oct 11, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
