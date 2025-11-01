November 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 50 cruises

Icon of the Seas
Icon of the Seas (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

13 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

156 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

506 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
7 Nt St. Kitts, San Juan & Puerto Plata

209 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

14 Night
Eastern & Western Caribbean: San Juan & Mexico

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Key West, Bahamas & Labadee

209 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

1,330 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

2,408 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Tortola, Antigua & Bahamas

166 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

19 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

1,707 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

2,773 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

2,222 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
8 Nt Antigua, St. Maarten, & San Juan

1,951 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

1,707 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

June 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 1st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.