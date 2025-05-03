  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

May 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 22 cruises

Enchanted Princess

7 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Princess Cays •

San Juan • Amber Cove • Grand Turk

+1 more

120 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Mardi Gras

8 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Grand Turk •

Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Thomas

+1 more

165 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Freedom

5 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Nassau •

Princess Cays • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

1,354 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Mardi Gras

6 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Nassau • Amber Cove •

Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

165 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Royal Caribbean

Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Galveston (leaving) • Key West • Freeport •

Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Galveston

1,953 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Port Canaveral

1,031 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • St. Maarten • San Juan •

Labadee • Miami

Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Nassau • Amber Cove •

Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

165 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Ports:Miami (leaving) • St. Maarten • St. Thomas •

Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Grand Turk • Bimini •

Port Canaveral

1,354 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Grand Turk • Amber Cove •

Nassau • Miami

52 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Amber Cove • San Juan •

St. Thomas • Miami

52 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Grand Turk • Amber Cove •

Nassau • Miami

52 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Half Moon Cay • Amber Cove •

Grand Turk • Miami

1,485 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

December 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 15th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map