June 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 11 cruises

MSC World America

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Enchanted Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

122 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Icon of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
MSC World America

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Expiring Soon: Save 20% on Your Cruise

  • Enjoy 20% off your AmaWaterways river cruise fare
  • Available on select 2023 or 2024 Europe or Mekong river cruises
  • Only available for a limited time: Reserve before December 31, 2023!
  • Europe departures eligible for our special AirPlus rates on flights

AmaWaterways

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
8 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

3,753 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

147 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

386 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

8 Night
8 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

2,210 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

147 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

January 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2024 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2025 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 6th, 2023.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.