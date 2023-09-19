  • Newsletter
Cruises from Manhattan to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Manhattan to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 33 cruises

Norwegian Getaway

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf • St. Maarten •

Tortola • San Juan • Puerto Plata • New York

3,210 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Getaway

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

St. Thomas • King's Wharf • New York

3,210 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Getaway

12 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf • San Juan •

St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Thomas

+2 more

3,210 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Getaway

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf • St. Maarten •

St. Thomas • San Juan • Puerto Plata • New York

3,210 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sponsored

Royal Caribbean

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

St. Thomas • Tortola • King's Wharf • New York

3,210 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • San Juan • St. Maarten •

St. Thomas • Tortola • Puerto Plata • New York

464 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Nassau • Half Moon Cay •

Grand Turk • Amber Cove • New York

61 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
11 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • St. Thomas • St. Maarten •

San Juan • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • New York

61 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
8 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Amber Cove • Grand Turk •

Half Moon Cay • New York

61 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

St. Thomas • Tortola • King's Wharf • New York

261 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • St. Thomas • San Juan •

Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Half Moon Cay

+1 more

61 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf • Tortola •

St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Thomas • San Juan

+2 more

3,210 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk •

Amber Cove • San Juan • New York

61 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
10 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Princess Cays • Grand Turk •

Amber Cove • San Juan • New York

61 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
10 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • St. Thomas • St. Maarten •

San Juan • Grand Turk • New York

61 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
