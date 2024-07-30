Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises from Montreal to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Montreal to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Aruba to the Eastern Caribbean

2,031 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Barbados to the Eastern Caribbean

1,779 Reviews
Cruises from Boston to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Boston to the Eastern Caribbean

763 Reviews
Cruises from Callao to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Callao to the Eastern Caribbean

110 Reviews
Cruises from Colon to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Colon to the Eastern Caribbean

519 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Eastern Caribbean

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Hamburg to the Eastern Caribbean

169 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Southampton to the Eastern Caribbean

1,095 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Miami to the Eastern Caribbean

2,810 Reviews
Cruises from Montreal to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Montreal to the Eastern Caribbean

96 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Manhattan to the Eastern Caribbean

1,154 Reviews
Cruises from Bayonne to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Bayonne to the Eastern Caribbean

828 Reviews
Cruises from Port Canaveral to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Port Canaveral to the Eastern Caribbean

2,490 Reviews
Cruises from Puerto Caldera to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Puerto Caldera to the Eastern Caribbean

327 Reviews
Cruises from San Juan to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from San Juan to the Eastern Caribbean

4,399 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Tampa to the Eastern Caribbean

663 Reviews
Cruises from New York to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from New York to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from London to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from London to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Florida to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruises from Florida to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.