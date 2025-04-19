10-14 Day Cruises to Douro River

We found you 16 cruises

Emerald Radiance
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)

10 Night
Lisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Emerald Radiance
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)

12 Night
Lisbon To Madrid With Secrets Of The Douro

127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

10 Night
Unforgettable Douro

88 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

10 Night
Delightful Douro With Lisbon

88 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

10 Night
Secrets Of The Douro & Sevilla

127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Sevilla & Secrets Of The Douro

127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Discover The Rivers Of France & Portugal

127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Secrets Of The Douro & Lisbon

127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With Lisbon

88 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With Madrid

88 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Discover The Rivers Of France & Portugal

156 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Beautiful Bordeaux With Madrid

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Madrid To Lisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Delightful Douro With Madrid

88 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Delightful Douro With Lisbon & Madrid

88 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

