Last Minute Cruise Deals to Douro River

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seaside
Shrimp cocktail at MSC Seaside's Seashore Restaurant (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside
Virtual Games Arcade & Bowling on MSC Seaside (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside
MSC Yacht Club cabin on MSC Seaside (Photo: Dori Saltzman/Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside

23 Nights

23 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+5 more

1,330
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seaside
Shrimp cocktail at MSC Seaside's Seashore Restaurant (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside
Virtual Games Arcade & Bowling on MSC Seaside (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside
MSC Yacht Club cabin on MSC Seaside (Photo: Dori Saltzman/Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside

22 Nights

22 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+4 more

1,330
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa
Starship Club on MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises)
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises)
MSC Virtuosa
CC MSC Virtuosa Yacht Club Deluxe Suite
MSC Virtuosa

11 Nights

11 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Maarten • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

297
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey Cabins
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey Dining
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey Activity/Entertainment
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Hamilton • Horta • Lisbon

851
Mar 31, 2025
Azamara
Sponsored

80% off second Sailor + free drinks

  • Available on all voyages, including our new 2025 and 2026 itineraries
  • Up to $300 in free drinks per cabin
  • Expanded horizons: Discover gorgeous destinations
  • Hurry! This offer end soon!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Transatlantic14 Nt Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Vigo • Southampton

1,728
Apr 28, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Maarten • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • La Coruna • Le Havre

297
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Dakar • Tenerife+2 more

3,081
Mar 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Le Havre • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Verdon • Bilbao+8 more

3,969
Mar 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

851
Apr 12, 2025
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Huelva • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

746
Mar 22, 2025
Azamara

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Malaga • Cádiz • Lisbon • Alicante • Minorca • Olbia • Genoa • Marseille • Malaga

640
MSC Cruises

31 Nights

31 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas+7 more

154
Apr 9, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: San Juan • La Romana • St. Maarten • Porto Grande • Tenerife • Lisbon

140
Apr 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternSpain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Southampton

252
Apr 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: La Romana • St. Maarten • Porto Grande • Tenerife • Lisbon

140
Apr 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 29th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.