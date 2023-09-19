Cruises from New York to Douro River

We found you 12 cruises

Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Casino
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Rail Deck Chairs
Seven Seas Mariner

116 Nights

116 Nights  World Cruise116 Night World Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney+88 more

411
Jul 10, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade in the SeaPlex on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas Cabins
Odyssey of the Seas

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Bayonne • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena+2 more

149
Mar 15, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem Cabins
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem Dining
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca+2 more

2,639
Apr 9, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam Cabins
Volendam
Volendam Dining
Volendam
Volendam Activity/Entertainment
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

45 Nights

45 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona • Portofino • Rome+15 more

605
Oct 7, 2025
Holland America Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

81 Nights

81 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • Sydney • Atlantic Ocean • Nuuk • Paamiut • Narsaq+61 more

411
Jun 29, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

83 Nights

83 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney+64 more

411
Jul 10, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

896
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca+5 more

896
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca+6 more

896
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca+2 more

896
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca+1 more

896
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca+4 more

896
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Cruises from Miami to Douro River

Cruises from Miami to Douro River

2,812 Reviews
Cruises from New York to Douro River

Cruises from New York to Douro River

Cruises from Florida to Douro River

Cruises from Florida to Douro River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.