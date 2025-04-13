Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Dominican Republic Cruise Deals

We found you 64 cruises

13 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: San Juan • La Romana • St. Maarten • Porto Grande • Tenerife • Lisbon

108 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Western / Tropical Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Costa Maya • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

974 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Holland America Line
10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • St. Kitts • Antigua • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Amber Cove +1 more

1,032 reviews
Oct 14, 2024
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

196 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
7 Nights

Southern Caribbean - San Juan

Port: San Juan • La Romana • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • San Juan

108 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Thomas • Miami

102 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: La Romana • Ocho Rios • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Samana and Cayo Levantado • Catalina Island +2 more

114 reviews
Dec 29, 2024
Costa Cruises
8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Port Canaveral

1,062 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
6 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Port Canaveral

1,062 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
10 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: New York • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • San Juan • King's Wharf • New York

1,234 reviews
Princess Cruises
10 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: New York • Nassau • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • New York

104 reviews
Oct 4, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

49 reviews
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Nassau • Miami

102 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Charleston • Half Moon Cay • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Charleston

1,428 reviews
Sep 14, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
14 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

326 reviews
Princess Cruises
Cheap Dominican Republic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Dominican Republic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Dominican Republic cruises. Save up to 63% on last minute Dominican Republic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Dominican Republic cruises often sail to Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Aruba, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Ocho Rios and Samana and Cayo Levantado during their cruise itinerary. Dominican Republic cruises could leave from Manhattan, New York, Cozumel, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Dominican Republic cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

