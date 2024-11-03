Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Dominican Republic Cruises

Panorama of the Sunset at Bayahibe Beach, La Romana, in Dominican Republic (Photo: Lena Serditova/Shutterstock)

About Dominican Republic Cruises

While the Dominican Republic is known for its pristine beaches, the Caribbean country has way more to offer travelers of all interests. During a cruise to the Dominican Republic, you'll have the chance to immerse yourself in this tropical destination's rich cultural history and adventurous activities.

Foodies will love the country's flavorful cuisine, while sunseekers will want to spend hours on the white sand beaches that decorate the coastline. Common Dominican Republic ports include Puerto Plata and La Romana. Altos de Chavón in La Romana is a must-see attraction, combining 16th-century Mediterranean architecture and a bustling food, entertainment and shopping scene. Santo Domingo's Zona Colonial is full of well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture that history buffs can spend hours roaming around.

Some of the major cruise lines that sail to the Dominican Republic include Carnival, Princess, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Holland America Line (HAL). Prices per person depend on several factors, such as the length of your trip, the month you travel in and each line's included perks.

The best time to cruise to the Dominican Republic is between December and April due to less rain and milder weather.

  • More about Dominican Republic

  • What is the best time to cruise to Dominican Republic?

  • Which cruise lines go to Dominican Republic?

We found you 300 cruises

Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

8 Nights

Cartagena To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Cartagena • Santo Domingo • Santander • Grand Turk • Salt Cay • Fort Lauderdale

26 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Nights

Tropical / Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Key West • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

977 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Tropical Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

1,212 reviews
Dec 18, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • St. Thomas • San Juan • Amber Cove • Fort Lauderdale

571 reviews
Jan 18, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

Tropical Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

1,036 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • La Romana • Aruba • Barbados • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Thomas +3 more

2,614 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Tropical Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

977 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: New York • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • San Juan • King's Wharf • New York

1,238 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Tropical Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

977 reviews
Dec 15, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

290 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Southern Caribbean Seafarer / Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba +6 more

1,036 reviews
Dec 4, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Tropical Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Key West • Fort Lauderdale

977 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

100 Nights

100-day Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Santo Domingo • Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador +47 more

600 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: New York • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Thomas • New York

109 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

More about Dominican Republic

What is the best time to cruise to Dominican Republic?

To avoid the Dominican Republic's rainy season, plan your cruise between the months of December and April when conditions are dryer and less humid.

Which cruise lines go to Dominican Republic?

A few of the major cruise lines that sail to the Dominican Republic include Carnival, Princess, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Holland America Line (HAL).

What are some things to do in Dominican Republic?

In addition to the country's breathtaking beaches, there are many fun activities to do near popular cruise ports in the Dominican Republic. From lively cultural centers for souvenir shopping and delicious eats in La Romana to water activities at Ocean World Adventure Park in Puerto Plata, the Dominican Republic is a great cruise destination for all interests.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Dominican Republic?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within the Dominican Republic.

What should I pack for a cruise to Dominican Republic?

For any Caribbean cruise, you'll want to pack lightweight clothes and walking shoes to keep you cool and comfortable during shore excursions and daytime activities. If you plan on going to the beach or water parks, swimsuits are also an essential.

Related Cruises

Grand Princess Dominican Republic Cruises

Grand Princess Dominican Republic Cruises

1,615 Reviews
Holland America Volendam Dominican Republic Cruises

Holland America Volendam Dominican Republic Cruises

600 Reviews
Norwegian Sky Dominican Republic Cruises

Norwegian Sky Dominican Republic Cruises

2,184 Reviews
Windstar Wind Surf Dominican Republic Cruises

Windstar Wind Surf Dominican Republic Cruises

262 Reviews
Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dominican Republic Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dominican Republic Cruises

1,374 Reviews
Carnival Miracle Dominican Republic Cruises

Carnival Miracle Dominican Republic Cruises

1,363 Reviews
Cunard Queen Elizabeth Dominican Republic Cruises

Cunard Queen Elizabeth Dominican Republic Cruises

648 Reviews
Costa Fascinosa Dominican Republic Cruises

Costa Fascinosa Dominican Republic Cruises

115 Reviews
Carnival Sunshine Dominican Republic Cruises

Carnival Sunshine Dominican Republic Cruises

1,433 Reviews
Regal Princess Dominican Republic Cruises

Regal Princess Dominican Republic Cruises

1,804 Reviews
Carnival Vista Dominican Republic Cruises

Carnival Vista Dominican Republic Cruises

1,069 Reviews
Holland America Koningsdam Dominican Republic Cruises

Holland America Koningsdam Dominican Republic Cruises

892 Reviews
Seabourn Ovation Dominican Republic Cruises

Seabourn Ovation Dominican Republic Cruises

91 Reviews
Sky Princess Dominican Republic Cruises

Sky Princess Dominican Republic Cruises

330 Reviews
Enchanted Princess Dominican Republic Cruises

Enchanted Princess Dominican Republic Cruises

184 Reviews
Carnival Horizon Dominican Republic Cruises

Carnival Horizon Dominican Republic Cruises

491 Reviews
Carnival Venezia Dominican Republic Cruises

Carnival Venezia Dominican Republic Cruises

109 Reviews
Carnival Celebration Dominican Republic Cruises

Carnival Celebration Dominican Republic Cruises

105 Reviews
Sun Princess Dominican Republic Cruises

Sun Princess Dominican Republic Cruises

63 Reviews
Crystal Serenity Dominican Republic Cruises

Crystal Serenity Dominican Republic Cruises

26 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 1st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.