While the Dominican Republic is known for its pristine beaches, the Caribbean country has way more to offer travelers of all interests. During a cruise to the Dominican Republic, you'll have the chance to immerse yourself in this tropical destination's rich cultural history and adventurous activities.

Foodies will love the country's flavorful cuisine, while sunseekers will want to spend hours on the white sand beaches that decorate the coastline. Common Dominican Republic ports include Puerto Plata and La Romana. Altos de Chavón in La Romana is a must-see attraction, combining 16th-century Mediterranean architecture and a bustling food, entertainment and shopping scene. Santo Domingo's Zona Colonial is full of well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture that history buffs can spend hours roaming around.

Some of the major cruise lines that sail to the Dominican Republic include Carnival, Princess, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Holland America Line (HAL). Prices per person depend on several factors, such as the length of your trip, the month you travel in and each line's included perks.

The best time to cruise to the Dominican Republic is between December and April due to less rain and milder weather.