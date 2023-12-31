  • Newsletter
Dominican Republic Family Cruises

We found you 142 cruises

Norwegian Sky

3 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Plata • La Romana

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

San Juan • St. Thomas • Amber Cove

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

14 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:La Romana (leaving) • Cabo • Curacao • Aruba •

Bonaire • Grenada • Kingstown, St. Vincent

+8 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess

7 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Princess Cays •

San Juan • Grand Turk • Amber Cove

+1 more

2,741 Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

San Juan • St. Croix • Amber Cove

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:La Romana (leaving) • Cabo • Curacao • Aruba •

Bonaire • Grenada • Scarborough • Barbados

+7 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Southern Caribbean Seafarer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Bonaire • Curacao

+2 more

1,188 Reviews
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Southern Caribbean Seafarer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Curacao • Bonaire

+2 more

1,188 Reviews
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Amber Cove • San Juan •

Antigua • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • St. Thomas

+2 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights
Eastern Caribbean Wayfarer / Southern Seafarer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Maarten •

Antigua • St. Lucia • Dominica • St. Kitts

+10 more

1,188 Reviews
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Exotic Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Aruba • Curacao • La Romana •

Amber Cove • Miami

1,485 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:La Romana (leaving) • Curacao • Aruba • Grenada •

Scarborough • Barbados • Kingstown, St. Vincent

+6 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Norfolk (leaving) • Amber Cove • Grand Turk •

Princess Cays • Norfolk

1,403 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Bermuda & Eastern Caribbean

Ports:Bayonne (leaving) • King's Wharf • Labadee •

La Romana • Puerto Plata • Bayonne

2,628 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Tropical Caribbean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Key West

+1 more

945 Reviews
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

