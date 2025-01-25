Find windstar star seeker Cruises to Dominican Republic

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - San Juan

Port: San Juan • La Romana • Aruba • Curacao • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • San Juan

137
Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean - Other Product

Port: La Romana • Cabo Rojo • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Grenada • Barbados • St. Lucia+2 more

2,204
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Catalina Island • Miami

163
Nov 18, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

998
Mar 9, 2025
Holland America Line
10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts+1 more

1,046
Nov 6, 2026
Princess Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk+3 more

144
Mar 28, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

100 Nights

100 Nights  World Cruise100 Night World Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Santo Domingo • Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Panama Canal+54 more

605
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: San Juan • La Romana • St. Maarten • Porto Grande • Tenerife • Lisbon

137
Apr 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale+5 more

308
Feb 22, 2025
Holland America Line

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Celebration Key • Miami

1,530
Sep 14, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

144
Apr 6, 2025
Holland America Line

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Freeport • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

2,819
Mar 17, 2025
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: La Romana • St. Maarten • Porto Grande • Tenerife • Lisbon

137
Apr 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • San Juan • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Key West • Fort Lauderdale+5 more

308
Holland America Line

