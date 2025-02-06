Cruises from Guadeloupe to Dominican Republic

We found you 18 cruises

Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Balcony Cabin (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Dining
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Antigua • Tortola • La Romana • Catalina Island • Samana and Cayo Levantado+8 more

117
Feb 20, 2025
Costa Cruises
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Balcony Cabin (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Dining
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Kitts • Tortola • Santo Domingo • Martinique • St. Lucia+1 more

117
Dec 26, 2025
Costa Cruises
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Balcony Cabin (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Dining
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

20 Nights

20 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Kitts • Tortola • Santo Domingo • Catalina Island • Martinique+6 more

117
Mar 6, 2026
Costa Cruises
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Balcony Cabin (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Dining
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Antigua • Tortola • La Romana • Grand Turk • Archipiélago de Turks y Caicos+8 more

117
Mar 6, 2025
Costa Cruises
17 Nights

17 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Antigua • Tortola • La Romana • St. Maarten • Tenerife • Cádiz • Barcelona+1 more

117
Mar 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Kitts • Tortola • La Romana • Catalina Island • Samana and Cayo Levantado+7 more

148
Costa Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Kitts • Tortola • La Romana • Catalina Island • Samana and Cayo Levantado+7 more

148
Feb 19, 2026
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Nights

25 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Kitts • Tortola • La Romana • Catalina Island • Cabo Rojo • Grand Turk+9 more

148
Mar 5, 2026
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Kitts • Tortola • La Romana • Catalina Island • Samana and Cayo Levantado+7 more

148
Jan 22, 2026
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Santo Domingo • Martinique • Barbados+1 more

117
Dec 19, 2025
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Santo Domingo • Catalina Island • Martinique+1 more

117
Jan 23, 2026
Costa Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Antigua • Tortola • La Romana • St. Maarten • Tenerife • Cádiz • Barcelona+2 more

117
Mar 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Maarten • Tortola • La Romana • Catalina Island • Samana and Cayo Levantado+8 more

117
Feb 6, 2025
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Kitts • Tortola • Santo Domingo • Catalina Island • Martinique+1 more

117
Costa Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Kitts • Tortola • Santo Domingo • Catalina Island • Martinique+7 more

117
Mar 6, 2026
Costa Cruises

