Denmark Cruise Deals

We found you 47 cruises

Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

11 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Dublin • Belfast • Ullapool • Lerwick • Haugesund • Nordfjordeid • Trondheim • Alesund +3 more

303 reviews
Jun 3, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Best Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Oslo • Skagen • Stockholm • Visby • Tallinn • Helsinki • Copenhagen • Amsterdam

1,964 reviews
May 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Hellesylt • Geiranger • Molde • Flam • Kiel • Copenhagen

53 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords With Copenhagen

Port: Rotterdam • Copenhagen • Oslo • Kristiansund • Stavanger • Rotterdam

130 reviews
Apr 26, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Kiel • Copenhagen • Nordfjordeid • Flam • Haugesund • Kiel

53 reviews
Sep 21, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Kiel • Copenhagen • Alesund • Nordfjordeid • Flam • Kiel

53 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Northern City Escapes Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg • Oslo • Copenhagen • Brugge • Southampton

1,709 reviews
Aug 24, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Aarhus • Copenhagen • Hamburg • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga +3 more

3,053 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Oslo • Gothenburg • Rostock • Copenhagen • Amsterdam • Le Havre +1 more

2,614 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • London • Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga +3 more

3,053 reviews
May 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Other

Port: Copenhagen • Amsterdam • Brugge • London • Le Havre • Le Verdon • Bilbao • La Coruna +2 more

2,179 reviews
Aug 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Kristiansund • Oslo • Copenhagen • Skagen • Southampton

326 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Norway's Famous Fjords

Port: Copenhagen • Aalborg • Arendal • Stavanger • Flam • Olden • Geiranger • Geirangerfjord +2 more

126 reviews
Aug 12, 2024
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

North Europe Cruise

Port: Kiel • Copenhagen • Baltic Sea • Norwegian sea • Hellesylt • Geiranger • Haugesund • Stavanger +1 more

146 reviews
Aug 9, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Aarhus • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Visby • Riga • Helsinki +2 more

3,053 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Cheap Denmark Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Denmark. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Denmark cruises. Save up to 53% on last minute Denmark cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Denmark cruises often sail to Southampton, Riga, Rostock (Warnemunde), Kirkwall and Klaipeda during their cruise itinerary. Denmark cruises could leave from Copenhagen, Kiel, Southampton, Rotterdam and London. Most commonly, Denmark cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

