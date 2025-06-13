Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Azamara Journey Cruises to Denmark

We found you 5 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Skagen • Stavanger • Olden • Geiranger • Svolvaer • Trollfjord • Tromso +7 more

843 reviews
Jun 13, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Edinburgh • Olden • Geiranger • Svolvaer • Trollfjord • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Alta +6 more

843 reviews
Jul 28, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Edinburgh • Aberdeen • Invergordon • Lerwick • Kirkwall • Stockholm • Oban +3 more

843 reviews
Aug 13, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

15 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Visby • Stockholm • Helsinki • Kotka • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdynia +4 more

843 reviews
Jun 30, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Edinburgh • St. Peter Port • Honfleur • Dover • Dunkirk • Rotterdam • Kiel Canal +3 more

843 reviews
Jun 1, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

