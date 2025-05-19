  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Portsmouth to Denmark

Cruises from Portsmouth to Denmark

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Presidents’ Day Sale

  • Up to 40% off Cruises
  • Drinks & Wi-Fi Included
  • Up to $400 Onboard Credit
  • Limited-Time Offer

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Cruises from Barcelona to Denmark

2,589 Reviews

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Denmark

151 Reviews

Cruises from Dublin to Denmark

342 Reviews

Cruises from Hamburg to Denmark

163 Reviews

Cruises from Kiel to Denmark

58 Reviews

Cruises from Lisbon to Denmark

906 Reviews

Cruises from Dover to Denmark

89 Reviews

Cruises from Greenwich to Denmark

Cruises from Southampton to Denmark

1,091 Reviews

Cruises from Manhattan to Denmark

1,149 Reviews

Cruises from Le Havre to Denmark

382 Reviews

Cruises from Reykjavik to Denmark

170 Reviews

Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Denmark

41 Reviews

Cruises from Stockholm to Denmark

911 Reviews

Cruises from Sydney to Denmark

767 Reviews

Cruises from New York to Denmark

Cruises from London to Denmark

Cruises from Warnemunde to Denmark

426 Reviews

Cruises from Portsmouth to Denmark

31 Reviews

Cruises from Ijmuiden to Denmark

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 13th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.