Embark on a magical voyage to Croatia, where history, nature, and vibrant culture await your discovery! Begin in Dubrovnik, a treasure trove for history enthusiasts wandering the cobblestoned streets of its Old Town. Marvel at magnificent medieval architecture that stands proudly amidst breathtaking views of the azure Adriatic Sea. As you journey along the Dalmatian Coast, make a stop in Split, home to the mesmerizing Diocletian's Palace, an exquisite backdrop for numerous "Game of Thrones" escapades. Each port offers a unique flavor of Croatian wonder, yet shares the irresistible charm of its coastal neighbors, Greece and Italy. Set sail between April and October to bask in Croatia's enchanting beauty. Early in the season, enjoy sunlit adventures with fewer crowds, while the summer months promise balmy days perfect for dipping into the refreshing waters of the Adriatic. Fancy a breeze? The winds grow livelier as October nears. Whether aboard Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, or Viking Ocean Cruises, each vessel guarantees an unforgettable Croatian sojourn. Cruise Critic stands by to guide you through your journey, making sure your Croatian escapade becomes a cherished memory. Bon voyage!