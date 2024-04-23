  • Newsletter
Croatia Fitness Cruises

We found you 252 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Trieste (leaving) • Zadar • Kotor • Corfu •

Katakolon • Nafplion • Kusadasi • Istanbul

+2 more

331 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

10 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Trieste • Zadar • Dubrovnik •

Split • Brindisi • Kotor • Salerno • Rome

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Constellation

10 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Portofino • Naples •

Taormina • Brindisi • Kotor • Split • Zadar

+1 more

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Constellation

11 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Portofino • Naples •

Taormina • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Split

+1 more

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Virgin Voyages

9 Nights
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med

Ports:Trieste (leaving) • Venice • Koper • Split •

Kotor • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Santorini • Mykonos

+1 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Split •

Kotor • Taormina • Salerno • La Spezia • Rome

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights
Italy, Greece & Croatia

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Naples • Taormina • Corfu •

Kotor • Zadar • Ravenna

2,031 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
9 Nights
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Marseille • Cannes •

Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Corfu

+2 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Split •

Kotor • Taormina • Naples • La Spezia • Rome

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kusadasi • Santorini •

Katakolon • Igoumenitsa • Kotor • Dubrovnik

+2 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Trieste • Dubrovnik • Split •

Zadar • Kotor • Salerno • Rome

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights
Italy, Greece & Croatia

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Nice • Florence • Rome •

Naples • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Mykonos

+2 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Trieste • Zadar • Split •

Kotor • Dubrovnik • Salerno • Rome

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Trieste • Dubrovnik • Zadar •

Split • Kotor • Salerno • Rome

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Trieste (leaving) • Ravenna • Zadar • Dubrovnik •

Santorini • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Athens

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
