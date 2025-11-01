November 2025 Cruises to Croatia

November 2025 Cruises to Croatia

We found you 20 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

28 Night
Adriatic Crossing: Stromboli Andalusia & Azores

270 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Adriatic & Med Cruise

1,668 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa (Photo: Costa Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

127 Night
127 Night Round World Cruise

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Italian Sojourn

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Adriatic & Mediterranean Sojourn

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Italian Sojourn

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic Sojourn

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Europe - Adriatic & Greece - Venice

85 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

June 2024 Cruises to Croatia

June 2024 Cruises to Croatia

July 2024 Cruises to Croatia

July 2024 Cruises to Croatia

August 2024 Cruises to Croatia

August 2024 Cruises to Croatia

September 2024 Cruises to Croatia

September 2024 Cruises to Croatia

October 2024 Cruises to Croatia

October 2024 Cruises to Croatia

November 2024 Cruises to Croatia

November 2024 Cruises to Croatia

December 2024 Cruises to Croatia

December 2024 Cruises to Croatia

January 2025 Cruises to Croatia

January 2025 Cruises to Croatia

February 2025 Cruises to Croatia

February 2025 Cruises to Croatia

March 2025 Cruises to Croatia

March 2025 Cruises to Croatia

April 2025 Cruises to Croatia

April 2025 Cruises to Croatia

May 2025 Cruises to Croatia

May 2025 Cruises to Croatia

June 2025 Cruises to Croatia

June 2025 Cruises to Croatia

July 2025 Cruises to Croatia

July 2025 Cruises to Croatia

August 2025 Cruises to Croatia

August 2025 Cruises to Croatia

September 2025 Cruises to Croatia

September 2025 Cruises to Croatia

October 2025 Cruises to Croatia

October 2025 Cruises to Croatia

November 2025 Cruises to Croatia

November 2025 Cruises to Croatia

December 2025 Cruises to Croatia

December 2025 Cruises to Croatia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 1st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.