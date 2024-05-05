  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Croatia

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Croatia

We found you 39 cruises

Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Greek Isles, Italy, & France: European Jewels

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Escape

11 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Pearl

9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med

2,392 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Escape

10 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean Jewels

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save 20% on Your Next River Cruise

  • Enjoy 20% off your AmaWaterways river cruise fare
  • Available on select 2023 or 2024 Europe and Mekong river cruises
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before December 31, 2023
  • Europe departures eligible for our special AirPlus rates on flights

AmaWaterways

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med

2,392 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

3,835 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean Jewels

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

2,392 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

3,207 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Greek Isles, Italy, & France: European Jewels

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean

3,835 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Europe - Other

2,991 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Other

2,991 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Crystal Cruises to Croatia

Cunard Cruises to Croatia

Holland America Line Cruises to Croatia

Princess Cruises to Croatia

Seabourn Cruises to Croatia

Silversea Cruises to Croatia

Star Clippers Cruises to Croatia

Windstar Cruises to Croatia

Sea Cloud Cruises to Croatia

Oceania Cruises to Croatia

MSC Cruises to Croatia

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Croatia

Azamara Cruises to Croatia

Ponant Cruises to Croatia

CroisiEurope Cruises to Croatia

Virgin Voyages Cruises to Croatia

Silversea Expeditions Cruises to Croatia

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises to Croatia

Explora Cruises to Croatia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 28th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map