More about Croatia
What is the best time to cruise to Croatia?
The best time to cruise to Croatia is between April and October, but the decision depends heavily on what you want to get out of your trip. The earlier months of the cruise season offer longer days of sunlight and less crowds, while the middle and late months provide warm temperatures for swimming in the Adriatic Sea and winds that increase the closer you get to October.
Which cruise lines go to Croatia?
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Celebrity Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises are several popular cruise lines that go to Croatia.
What are some things to do in Croatia?
Croatia is a hiker's paradise as there's ample land to trek via walking tours or on a bike. If you're looking to develop your water legs, you can even go sea kayaking in Hvar. The country is also known for its medieval architecture so be sure to bring a camera to take some amazing photos as you roam the streets.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Croatia?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Croatia.
What should I pack for a cruise to Croatia?
Comfortable walking shoes should be at the top of your packing list for a cruise to Croatia as you'll be doing a lot of walking during your exploration of the coastal cities. It's also wise to bring along a light jacket even if you're traveling during the summer months as any wind blowing might make you chilly.