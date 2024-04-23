Cruises to Croatia are ideal for travelers who want to explore the coast of the country itself, plus its neighbors, which include Greece, Italy and Kotor, Montenegro's most famous town. History buffs will enjoy Dubrovnik's stunning architecture and Old Town, which is one of the world's most well-preserved medieval towns. The Dalmatian Coast leads you to Adriatic Sea towns like Split, which is famous for being the home of Diocletian's Palace (as seen in many "Game of Thrones" scenes).

The best time to cruise to Croatia is between April and October, but the decision depends heavily on what you want to get out of your trip. The earlier months of the cruise season offer longer days of sunlight and less crowds, while the middle and late months provide warm temperatures for swimming in the Adriatic Sea and winds that increase the closer you get to October.

If a cruise to Croatia sounds like it belongs on your calendar in the coming months or years, let Cruise Critic help you plan it by checking out our expert reviews, tips and more below. You can choose from cruise lines such as Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Celebrity Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises.