  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Croatia Cruises

Dubronik Croatia

About Croatia Cruises

Cruises to Croatia are ideal for travelers who want to explore the coast of the country itself, plus its neighbors, which include Greece, Italy and Kotor, Montenegro's most famous town. History buffs will enjoy Dubrovnik's stunning architecture and Old Town, which is one of the world's most well-preserved medieval towns. The Dalmatian Coast leads you to Adriatic Sea towns like Split, which is famous for being the home of Diocletian's Palace (as seen in many "Game of Thrones" scenes).

The best time to cruise to Croatia is between April and October, but the decision depends heavily on what you want to get out of your trip. The earlier months of the cruise season offer longer days of sunlight and less crowds, while the middle and late months provide warm temperatures for swimming in the Adriatic Sea and winds that increase the closer you get to October.

If a cruise to Croatia sounds like it belongs on your calendar in the coming months or years, let Cruise Critic help you plan it by checking out our expert reviews, tips and more below. You can choose from cruise lines such as Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Celebrity Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises.

We found you 646 cruises

We found you 646 cruises

Queen Victoria

14 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

572 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Best Of Italy & Croatia

1,803 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Best Of Italy & Croatia

1,803 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save 20% on Your Next River Cruise

  • Enjoy 20% off your AmaWaterways river cruise fare
  • Available on select 2023 or 2024 Europe and Mekong river cruises
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before December 31, 2023
  • Europe departures eligible for our special AirPlus rates on flights

AmaWaterways

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

7 Night
Italian Sojourn

2,035 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Best Of Italy & Croatia

1,803 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Best Of Italy & Croatia

1,803 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Best Of Italy & Croatia

1,803 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,219 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Italy, Greece & Croatia

2,031 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,219 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Best Of Italy & Croatia

1,803 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

37 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

1,197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

6 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

705 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about Croatia

What is the best time to cruise to Croatia?

The best time to cruise to Croatia is between April and October, but the decision depends heavily on what you want to get out of your trip. The earlier months of the cruise season offer longer days of sunlight and less crowds, while the middle and late months provide warm temperatures for swimming in the Adriatic Sea and winds that increase the closer you get to October.

Which cruise lines go to Croatia?

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL), Celebrity Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises are several popular cruise lines that go to Croatia.

What are some things to do in Croatia?

Croatia is a hiker's paradise as there's ample land to trek via walking tours or on a bike. If you're looking to develop your water legs, you can even go sea kayaking in Hvar. The country is also known for its medieval architecture so be sure to bring a camera to take some amazing photos as you roam the streets.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Croatia?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Croatia.

What should I pack for a cruise to Croatia?

Comfortable walking shoes should be at the top of your packing list for a cruise to Croatia as you'll be doing a lot of walking during your exploration of the coastal cities. It's also wise to bring along a light jacket even if you're traveling during the summer months as any wind blowing might make you chilly.

Related Cruises

Star Clippers Royal Clipper Croatia Cruises

107 Reviews

Windstar Wind Surf Croatia Cruises

256 Reviews

Norwegian Sun Croatia Cruises

2,149 Reviews

Oceania Nautica Croatia Cruises

382 Reviews

Cunard Queen Victoria Croatia Cruises

572 Reviews

Azamara Quest Croatia Cruises

717 Reviews

Azamara Journey Croatia Cruises

824 Reviews

L'Austral Croatia Cruises

112 Reviews

Seabourn Quest Croatia Cruises

166 Reviews

Oceania Riviera Croatia Cruises

758 Reviews

Norwegian Escape Croatia Cruises

3,007 Reviews

CroisiEurope La Belle de l'Adriatique Croatia Cruises

7 Reviews

Majestic Princess Croatia Cruises

705 Reviews

Viking Sea Croatia Cruises

1,553 Reviews

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Croatia Cruises

250 Reviews

Silver Moon Croatia Cruises

29 Reviews

Explora I Croatia Cruises

5 Reviews

Norwegian Viva Croatia Cruises

22 Reviews

Silver Ray Croatia Cruises

Crystal Symphony Croatia Cruises

3 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 28th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map