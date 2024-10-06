Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Costa Rica Cruise Deals

We found you 92 cruises

20 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas +5 more

1,210 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +4 more

303 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas +3 more

1,210 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Classic Panama Canal Passage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Caribbean Sea +4 more

148 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

54 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +29 more

831 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur • Puerto Quetzal +10 more

2,067 reviews
Apr 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

37 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +7 more

1,035 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas +5 more

1,210 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Pacific Ocean • Cabo San Lucas • Pacific Ocean • Acapulco +10 more

119 reviews
Jan 24, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal • Puerto Limon • Roatan • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Costa Maya +2 more

840 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Panama Canal Passage

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas +5 more

145 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Panama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama City • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Manzanillo +3 more

519 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Colon • Puerto Limon • Cozumel • Tampa

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

15 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Manzanillo +3 more

1,438 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

17 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo • Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo +8 more

2,371 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Cheap Costa Rica Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Costa Rica. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Costa Rica cruises. Save up to 59% on last minute Costa Rica cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Costa Rica cruises often sail to Grenada, Bonaire, Iles des Saintes, Quepos and Corinto during their cruise itinerary. Costa Rica cruises could leave from Los Angeles, Puerto Caldera, St. Maarten, Tampa and Florida. Most commonly, Costa Rica cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

