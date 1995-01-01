Embark on an enchanting voyage to Costa Rica, where diverse natural wonders and unforgettable experiences await! Discover the charming ports of Puerto Limon and Puerto Caldera, gateways to exhilarating adventures. Nestled within the heart of a lush wonderland, Puerto Limon offers easy access to the awe-inspiring Tortuguero National Park, a sanctuary teeming with vibrant wildlife and meandering waterways—a dream for nature enthusiasts. In Puerto Caldera, the lively town of Puntarenas invites you to stroll down the Paseo de los Turistas. This vibrant promenade boasts a tantalizing selection of restaurants and shops, perfect for indulging in local flavors and finding unique treasures. Whether savoring fresh seafood or soaking up the coastal vibes, this seaside escape promises delightful moments. Venture to Costa Rica aboard prestigious cruise lines such as Norwegian, Celebrity, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Oceania, Windstar, and Carnival. Each cruise brings its own blend of comforts and excursions, with itineraries best enjoyed during the dry months between December and April. Set sail for Costa Rica and revel in a journey that blends the allure of pristine natural beauty with the thrill of discovery. Costa Rica isn't just a cruise destination—it's an experience that leaves you spellbound!