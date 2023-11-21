  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Costa Rica Luxury Cruises

Costa Rica Luxury Cruises

We found you 138 cruises

Wind Star

7 Nights
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx

Ports:Puntarenas (leaving) • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez •

Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

23 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • San Diego •

Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco • Puntarenas

+5 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Spirit

21 Nights
Ocean Crossings 21d Ppt-ptc

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Puntarenas

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

10 Nights
Panama Canal Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cozumel • Costa Maya •

Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan

+4 more

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

18 Nights
Panama Canal Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Pacific Ocean •

Los Angeles • Ensenada • Pacific Ocean

+13 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • San Diego •

Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco • Puntarenas

+2 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Panama Canal Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

Atlantic Ocean • Cozumel • Costa Maya

+6 more

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Central America & Panama Canal Pathfinder

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cozumel • Belize City •

San Andres Island • Puerto Limon

+6 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Panama Canal Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal

+11 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx

Ports:Puntarenas (leaving) • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez •

Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Naturally Costa Rica 7d Ptc-ptc

Ports:Puntarenas (leaving) • Playa Flamingo • Corinto •

San Juan del Sur • Playas del Coco • Herradura

+2 more

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

41 Nights
Tropical Island Holiday

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Curacao • Aruba •

Panama Canal • Golfito • Puntarenas

+12 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights
Panama Canal & The Pacific Coast

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Pacific Ocean •

Cabo San Lucas • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas

+8 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

132 Nights
132 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas

+83 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Caribbean & Panama Canal Passage

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Curacao • Aruba •

Panama Canal • Golfito • Puntarenas

+5 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Costa Rica Luxury Cruises

Costa Rica Family Friendly Cruises

Costa Rica Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Costa Rica Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Costa Rica Singles Cruises

Costa Rica Cruises for the Disabled

Costa Rica Senior Citizen Cruises

Costa Rica Fitness & Health Cruises

Costa Rica Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map