Find windstar star seeker Cruises to Costa Rica

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam Cabins
Eurodam
Eurodam Dining
Eurodam
Eurodam Activity/Entertainment
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

28 Nights

28 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas+12 more

1,226
Oct 5, 2025
Holland America Line
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Cabins
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Dining
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Activity/Entertainment
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess

18 Nights

18 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Coquimbo • Pisco • Lima • Manta • Puntarenas • Puerto Vallarta • Cabo San Lucas+1 more

1,046
Mar 21, 2025
Princess Cruises
Queen Elizabeth in Tasmania
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Britannia
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Garden Lounge2
Queen Elizabeth
CC Queen Elizabeth Cabin
Queen Elizabeth

21 Nights

21 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Seattle • San Francisco • Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Panama Canal+3 more

665
Sep 25, 2025
Cunard Line
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess Cabins
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess Dining
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess Activity/Entertainment
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess Cruise Ship on a Caribbean Sailing
Caribbean Princess

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • San Juan del Sur • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador+3 more

2,819
Sep 30, 2025
Princess Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal • Corinto+3 more

454
Nov 2, 2025
Oceania Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Eastward Cruise

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Miami

1,682
Sep 19, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

22 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Catalina Island • Curacao • Santa Marta • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Golfito+6 more

163
Nov 25, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

77 Nights

77 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal+41 more

139
Dec 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal-panama City

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas • Panama City+3 more

2,095
Feb 12, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

20 Nights

20 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • San Francisco • Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo+7 more

480
Oct 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

23 Nights

23 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • Catalina Island • San Diego • Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta+7 more

2,819
Sep 23, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Half Moon Cay • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Puntarenas+4 more

580
Mar 7, 2025
Holland America Line

25 Nights

25 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur • Puerto Quetzal+10 more

2,095
Apr 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Vallarta+2 more

1,476
Feb 22, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan • Puerto Limon+2 more

428
Jan 17, 2026
Oceania Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.