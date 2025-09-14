Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Costa Rica

Find Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Costa Rica

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Alexandria • Rhodes • Marmaris • Kos • Crete • Puntarenas • Syros • Athens

161 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Puntarenas • Mykonos • Bodrum • Marmaris • Kos • Santorini • Crete • Chania +1 more

161 reviews
Aug 22, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Star Clipper Cruises to Costa Rica

Star Clipper Cruises to Costa Rica

43 Reviews
Windstar Wind Star Cruises to Costa Rica

Windstar Wind Star Cruises to Costa Rica

117 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Costa Rica

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Costa Rica

397 Reviews
Carnival Legend Cruises to Costa Rica

Carnival Legend Cruises to Costa Rica

1,471 Reviews
Carnival Miracle Cruises to Costa Rica

Carnival Miracle Cruises to Costa Rica

1,363 Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruises to Costa Rica

Sapphire Princess Cruises to Costa Rica

1,036 Reviews
Caribbean Princess Cruises to Costa Rica

Caribbean Princess Cruises to Costa Rica

2,792 Reviews
Norwegian Jade Cruises to Costa Rica

Norwegian Jade Cruises to Costa Rica

2,074 Reviews
Oceania Marina Cruises to Costa Rica

Oceania Marina Cruises to Costa Rica

837 Reviews
Cunard Queen Elizabeth Cruises to Costa Rica

Cunard Queen Elizabeth Cruises to Costa Rica

648 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam Cruises to Costa Rica

Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam Cruises to Costa Rica

977 Reviews
Seabourn Quest Cruises to Costa Rica

Seabourn Quest Cruises to Costa Rica

169 Reviews
Norwegian Joy Cruises to Costa Rica

Norwegian Joy Cruises to Costa Rica

524 Reviews
Oceania Insignia Cruises to Costa Rica

Oceania Insignia Cruises to Costa Rica

235 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to Costa Rica

Oceania Sirena Cruises to Costa Rica

304 Reviews
Ponant Le Champlain Cruises to Costa Rica

Ponant Le Champlain Cruises to Costa Rica

10 Reviews
Norwegian Encore Cruises to Costa Rica

Norwegian Encore Cruises to Costa Rica

460 Reviews
Viking Mars Cruises to Costa Rica

Viking Mars Cruises to Costa Rica

159 Reviews
Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to Costa Rica

Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to Costa Rica

26 Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruises to Costa Rica

Oceania Vista Cruises to Costa Rica

122 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.