Cruises from Tampa to Costa Rica

Powered by AI

We found you 14 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

25 Nights

25 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur • Puerto Quetzal+10 more

2,095
Apr 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Cabins
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Dining
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Casino (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

11 Nights

11 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Colon • Puerto Limon • Harvest Caye • Cozumel+1 more

2,204
Norwegian Cruise Line
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia Cabins
Insignia
Insignia Dining
Insignia
Insignia Activity/Entertainment
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

10 Nights

10 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal+1 more

253
Mar 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Cabins
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Dining
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle

8 Nights

8 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal

Port: Tampa • Puerto Limon • Colon • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,366
Carnival Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 13-day Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Amber Cove • Tampa

1,478
Jan 31, 2027
Carnival Cruise Line

20 Nights

20 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal+8 more

253
Mar 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 13-day Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Amber Cove • Tampa

1,366
Feb 1, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal

Port: Tampa • Puerto Limon • Colon • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,478
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Colon • Puerto Limon • Tampa

1,478
Apr 12, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 14-day Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,478
Apr 24, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Key West • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Cartagena • Colon • Puerto Limon+2 more

2,095
Jan 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Colon • Puerto Limon • Cozumel • Tampa

1,682
Feb 28, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 16-day Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Cabo San Lucas • Seattle

1,366
Apr 11, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Puerto Limon • Gatun Lake • Colon • Curacao • Aruba+3 more

2,204
Dec 21, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

Related Cruises

Cruises from Miami to Costa Rica

Cruises from Miami to Costa Rica

2,812 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa to Costa Rica

Cruises from Tampa to Costa Rica

665 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Costa Rica

Cruises from Vancouver to Costa Rica

773 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Costa Rica

Cruises from Florida to Costa Rica

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.